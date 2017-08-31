Petrol prices increased by Rs2

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday announced an increase of Rs2 per litre in the prices of petrol, which now would be sold at Rs71.5 with effect from September 1st to September 30, 2017.

However, the prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD), Kerosene Oil and LDO would be maintained at the current level till September 30, 2017, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to the statement, on the basis of the prevailing prices in the international market, OGRA had recommended an increase of Rs2.35/litre in the price of MS 92 RON Petrol, Rs0.75/litre in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs15.79/Litre in the price of Kerosene Oil, and increase of Rs12.18/Litre in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO).

However, the Finance Minister discussed the matter with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who decided that the prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD), Kerosene Oil and LDO would be maintained at the current level till September 30 2017.

In the case of MS 92 RON Petrol, it has been decided to increase the price by just Rs2.00/Litre