Ogra proposes upto Rs15 hike in kerosene, LSD prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed an increase in petroleum prices on Wednesday.

In a proposal sent to the petroleum ministry, Ogra proposed an increase of Rs2.24 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs0.7 per litre in the diesel price.

The new price for petrol would be Rs71.8 per litre while diesel would be sold at Rs78.1 if Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approves the Ogra proposal.

OGRA also proposed an increase of Rs15 per litre for kerosene and Rs12 per litre in the price of light speed diesel (LSD). LSD would be sold at Rs56 per litre while kerosene at Rs59, if approved.