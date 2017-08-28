‘Excited’ Faryal Makhdoom announces she is pregnant with second child

LONDON: Faryal Makhdoom, the estranged wife of British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, has revealed that she is expecting her second child.

In a message on Facebook ‘excited’ Faryal said, “I've been waiting to announce something very special ... Alhumdulilah , I am pregnant with my second child.”

She also announced this news on her twitter handler saying, “Alhumdulilah , blessed with baby number 2 in my tummy. I am excited eating away, can't stop.”

Amir Khan and his American-Pakistani wife Faryal Makhdoom had sensationally announced their marriage had ended through explosive attacks on each on Twitter – accusing each other of cheating, lying, being unfaithful and greedy.

However, the couple have turned to a Pakistani spiritual leader in a bid to save their marriage who has told the couple that their Islamic divorce remains incomplete and ineffective, advising them to reconsider.

The couple married in 2013 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel, with rights to the £800,000 bash sold to a glossy mag.

Her husband, boxer Amir Khan, is yet to share his opinion on the subject with his fans.