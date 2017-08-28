Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
August 27, 2017

Share

British boxer Amir Khan decides to part ways with wife Faryal

British boxer Amir Khan decides to part ways with wife Faryal
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

‘Excited’ Faryal Makhdoom announces she is pregnant with second child

‘Excited’ Faryal Makhdoom announces she is pregnant with second child

LONDON: Faryal Makhdoom, the estranged wife of British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, has revealed that she is expecting her second child.

In a message on Facebook ‘excited’ Faryal said, “I've been waiting to announce something very special ... Alhumdulilah , I am pregnant with my second child.”

She also announced this news on her twitter handler saying, “Alhumdulilah , blessed with baby number 2 in my tummy. I am excited eating away, can't stop.”  

Amir Khan and his American-Pakistani wife Faryal Makhdoom had sensationally announced their marriage had ended through explosive attacks on each on Twitter – accusing each other of cheating, lying, being unfaithful and greedy.

However, the couple have turned to a Pakistani spiritual leader in a bid to save their marriage who has told the couple that their Islamic divorce remains incomplete and ineffective, advising them to reconsider.

The couple married in 2013 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel, with rights to the £800,000 bash sold to a glossy mag.

Her husband, boxer Amir Khan, is yet to share his opinion on the subject with his fans.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Moeen Ali assault puts England on top in second Test

Moeen Ali assault puts England on top in second Test
Patient Malan builds England lead in second Test

Patient Malan builds England lead in second Test
Sharapova´s Grand Slam return steals US Open spotlight

Sharapova´s Grand Slam return steals US Open spotlight
Root falls as Windies fielding lets them down again

Root falls as Windies fielding lets them down again
Load More load more