Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ahsan Iqbal claims Pakistan saw $14bn loss in the aftermath of Panama JIT

Ahsan Iqbal claims Pakistan saw $14bn loss in the aftermath of Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Saturday that the country saw a loss of $14 billion in the aftermath of JIT formation and the Panama verdict.

He was talking to media in Islamabad on Friday after visiting the weekly bazaar to review damages caused by fire there on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal said political instability is tantamount to playing with the future of the next generation.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has categorically stated that the government will safeguard national interest at all costs.  

“Pakistan's resolve against terrorism is for its own interest, and not for serving the interests of the United States, he said

Ahsan Iqbal said the political and military leaderships have reviewed in detail US President Donald Trump's strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia and outrightly rejected his remarks about Pakistan.

The Minister said the US narrative of financial assistance to Pakistan has also been categorically rejected with the argument that Washington is yet to pay Islamabad billions of dollars under the previous agreements regarding logistic support to the United States.

He stressed the need for forging unity among ranks of the nation to send across a message that the nation is united to face any conspiracies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more