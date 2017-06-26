Mon June 26, 2017
Sports

AFP
June 25, 2017

England win South Africa T20 series

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: England beat South Africa by 19 runs to win the third Twenty20 international at Cardiff on Sunday.

Victory saw England take the three-match series 2-1.

England, sent into bat, made 181 for eight with debutant Dawid Malan, in after skipper Eoin Morgan took the controversial decision to drop himself, top-scoring with 78. But from 166 for three, England lost their next five wickets for 14 runs.

Dane Paterson, who was twice on a hat-trick, led South Africa´s attack with four for 32.

South Africa, however, lost wickets steadily and were rarely in the hunt to chase down England´s total, with Chris Jordan taking three for 31.

Brief scores:

England 181-8, 20 overs (D Malan 78; D Paterson 4-32)

South Africa 162-7, 20 overs (C Jordan 3-31)

Result: England won by 19 runs

Series: England win three-match series 2-1

