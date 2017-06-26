England win South Africa T20 series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARDIFF, United Kingdom: England beat South Africa by 19 runs to win the third Twenty20 international at Cardiff on Sunday.
Victory saw England take the three-match series 2-1.
England, sent into bat, made 181 for eight with debutant Dawid Malan, in after skipper Eoin Morgan took the controversial decision to drop himself, top-scoring with 78. But from 166 for three, England lost their next five wickets for 14 runs.
Dane Paterson, who was twice on a hat-trick, led South Africa´s attack with four for 32.
South Africa, however, lost wickets steadily and were rarely in the hunt to chase down England´s total, with Chris Jordan taking three for 31.
Brief scores:
England 181-8, 20 overs (D Malan 78; D Paterson 4-32)
South Africa 162-7, 20 overs (C Jordan 3-31)
Result: England won by 19 runs
Series: England win three-match series 2-1
Comments