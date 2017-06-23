Asia’s most beautiful mosque - Tokyo Camii Turkish Cultural Center

Japan’s largest mosque Tokyo Camii & Turkish Cultural Center is considered to be the most beautiful mosque in Asia.

A report published in Matcha travel magazine says the mosque, located in Shibuya wards’s residential neighbourhood of Yoyogi Uehara, has refined exterior. Its beautifully-designed doors feature intricate geometrical designs characteristic to Islamic architecture.

The first floor of the worship place has been reserved for a cultural centre for interaction between worshippers and visitors.

Inside the mosque, both walls and ceiling are covered in finely-worked ornamentation. The interior also features geometric designs and Arabic calligraphy.

It also has numerous bookshelves that are filled with books on Islam.

The second floor of the mosque has been dedicated for worship, where around 1200 Muslims can offer prayers. Floor is covered with blue carpet.

A giant chandelier hangs from the ceiling, solemnly shining above the hall.



Three Things You Can Do At Tokyo Camii

1. You can pray



You can pray at the Tokyo Camii, which has an easy access from the city center.

2. You can see the most beautiful mosque in Asia



Tokyo Camii is believed to be the most beautiful mosque in Asia. The mosque steals the heart of the visitors.

Muslims from all over the world consider Tokyo Camii to be a must-see location in Japan.

3. You can interact with other worshipers and eat Halal food

You can have interaction with fellow worshippers from variety of countries at the culture center area.

Furthermore, groups of 10 or more with a reservation of one week in advance can sit down to a Halal meal.

4 Things non-Muslims visitors Can Do At Tokyo Camii



Non-Muslims can visit the mosque. Here are some ways to enjoy Tokyo Camii for the curious sightseer.

1. Open on Weekends! Tours of Tokyo Camii

Tours of Tokyo Camii are arranged for visitors every Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM.

These free tours offer in-depth explanations on Islam, mosques and Tokyo Camii itself.

2. You can observe prayer sessions

Non-Muslim visitors can observe prayers going on in the afternoon and at dusk. General public can visit the mosque between 10 AM and 6 PM. Photography is forbidden during prayer sessions.

3. You can eat Turkish food

You can enjoy Turkish meal, if you make a reservation more than week in advance and are willing to pay.

4. You can buy Turkish souvenirs

On the first floor of the cultural center, you can buy Turkish souvenirs including scarves, accessories, ceramics, post cards and more.

Thing Women You Should Know Before Visiting



Tokyo Camii is a practicing religious place, so women entering the prayer area must keep their hair covered with a scarf.