Amnesty Int’l demands release of people arrested in India for celebrating Pak victory

LONDON: Amnesty International has demanded ‘immediate release’ of 19 people arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan’s win in Champions Trophy final against India.

Indian authorities have apprehended 19 people on sedition charges against them for celebrating Pakistan’s triumph.

Pakistan crushed India by 182 runs in the final of Champions Trophy Sunday and lifted their maiden title.

On 19 June, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested 15 people in Burhanpur district for allegedly committing ‘sedition’ by raising ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans after Pakistan beat India in the finals of the International Cricket Council Champions Trophy held in London.

On the same day, the Karnataka police arrested four people in Kodagu district for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

Amnesty International said the arrests of at least 19 people for celebrating the Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India is another worrying sign of the erosion of freedom of expression in India.

Asmita Basu, Programmes Director of Amnesty International India, said:

These arrests are patently absurd, and the 19 men should be released immediately. Even if the arrested men had supported Pakistan, as the police claim, that is not a crime. Supporting a sporting team is a matter of individual choice, and arresting someone for cheering a rival team clearly violates their right to freedom of expression.