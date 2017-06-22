Thu June 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 21, 2017

Share

ICC could axe Champions Trophy for more World T20s

ICC could axe Champions Trophy for more World T20s
Read More

India arrests 15 for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against them for...

Read More
Advertisement

23 more booked in India for celebrating Pakistan’s victory

23 more booked in India for celebrating Pakistan’s victory

NEW DELHI: A day after Indian police in Madya Pradesh arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against, 23 people have been booked on various charges for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s triumph against India in Champions Trophy final in Kerala.

Police said cases have been registered against Razaq, Masood, Siraj and 20 others on complaint of a local BJP leader.

Police said, the group allegedly burst crackers and raised slogans in support of the Pakistani cricket team. They have been on various charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against them for celebrating Pakistan’s triumph in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh state.

According to police sedition charges have been filed against the arrested Muslims who were shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after green shirts defeated India in the final.

Pakistan crushed India by 182 runs in the final of Champions Trophy Sunday and lifted their maiden title.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Car bomb in Afghanistan targets security forces waiting for pay

Car bomb in Afghanistan targets security forces waiting for pay
Toothpick crossbow craze has China quivering

Toothpick crossbow craze has China quivering
Amnesty Int’l demands release of people arrested in India for celebrating Pak victory

Amnesty Int’l demands release of people arrested in India for celebrating Pak victory
Three more youth martyred in occupied Kashmir

Three more youth martyred in occupied Kashmir
Load More load more