23 more booked in India for celebrating Pakistan’s victory

NEW DELHI: A day after Indian police in Madya Pradesh arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against, 23 people have been booked on various charges for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s triumph against India in Champions Trophy final in Kerala.

Police said cases have been registered against Razaq, Masood, Siraj and 20 others on complaint of a local BJP leader.

Police said, the group allegedly burst crackers and raised slogans in support of the Pakistani cricket team. They have been on various charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against them for celebrating Pakistan’s triumph in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh state.

According to police sedition charges have been filed against the arrested Muslims who were shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after green shirts defeated India in the final.

Pakistan crushed India by 182 runs in the final of Champions Trophy Sunday and lifted their maiden title.