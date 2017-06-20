Power tariff reduced by Rs1.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved a reduction by Rs1.90 per unit in electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel adjustment for the month of May.

The decision to reduce the tariff was taken on a request of the Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) at a hearing held under the chairmanship of Nepra chief Tariq Sadozai here.

The hearing was informed that the fuel cost estimated for the month of May was Rs6.77 but it stayed at Rs4.87.

The Nepra chief gave an approval to the reduction in electricity tariff.