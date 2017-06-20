Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Power tariff reduced by Rs1.90 per unit

Power tariff reduced by Rs1.90 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved a reduction by Rs1.90 per unit in electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel adjustment for the month of May.

The decision to reduce the tariff was taken on a request of the Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) at a hearing held under the chairmanship of Nepra chief Tariq Sadozai here.

The hearing was informed that the fuel cost estimated for the month of May was Rs6.77 but it stayed at Rs4.87.

The Nepra chief gave an approval to the reduction in electricity tariff.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Boeing, Airbus to battle it out at Paris Air Show

Boeing, Airbus to battle it out at Paris Air Show
Nokia 3310 is back! Available in Pakistan in four distinctive colours

Nokia 3310 is back! Available in Pakistan in four distinctive colours
Indian TV ad rates rocket ahead of India, Pakistan final

Indian TV ad rates rocket ahead of India, Pakistan final
World Bank approves $233m package for Pakistan

World Bank approves $233m package for Pakistan
Load More load more