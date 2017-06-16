Kohli says he was in tears when shared captaincy news with Anushka

NEW DELHI: Speaking about a memorable moment shared with Anushka Sharma in Mohali, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, in an interview, said he was in tears when he shared captaincy news with the Bollywood actress.

Kohli and Anushka have never publically spoken about their relationship. However, Kohli often shares photos of her on social media but does not entertain any questions regarding Anushka.

Hence it came as a surprise when Kohli opened up about a memorable moment the duo shared in Mohali in an interview to Stars Sports, the Indian media reported.

NDTV Sport quoted Kohli as saying, "I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together."

He added, "During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback. From the moment I started playing in my academy till the Mohali game. I was emotional, I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day. What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember."

Kohli was handed over the Test captaincy following Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Test retirement in 2014. In early 2017, he became the limited-overs captain as well after Dhoni stepped down from the position.