Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces, in fresh state of terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Gurez area of Bandipora district.

With the latest killing, the death toll has climbed to seven since Friday.

On Friday evening, Indian forces martyred six Kashmiris during a similar operation in Uri area of Baramulla district.