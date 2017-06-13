Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

Share

India forces martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

India forces martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK
Read More

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth...

Read More
Advertisement

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces, in fresh state of terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Gurez area of Bandipora district.

With the latest killing, the death toll has climbed to seven since Friday.

On Friday evening, Indian forces martyred six Kashmiris during a similar operation in Uri area of Baramulla district.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Daesh planning laptop bomb to target aircraft: report

Daesh planning laptop bomb to target aircraft: report
Qatar foreign minister denounces ´unfair´, ´illegal´ sanctions

Qatar foreign minister denounces ´unfair´, ´illegal´ sanctions
US appeals court upholds block on Trump travel ban

US appeals court upholds block on Trump travel ban
UN defends Palestinian aid agency after Israeli criticism

UN defends Palestinian aid agency after Israeli criticism
Load More load more

More on this