Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK

Srinagar: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth...
SRINAGAR: Indian security forces, in fresh state of terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir on Saturday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Gurez area of Bandipora district.
With the latest killing, the death toll has climbed to seven since Friday.
On Friday evening, Indian forces martyred six Kashmiris during a similar operation in Uri area of Baramulla district.
