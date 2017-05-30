Aleem Dar inspired by Hashim Amla to grow beard

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, one of the most consistent and experienced umpires, was inspired by South African cricketer Hashim Amla to grow his beard.

Dar surprised fan with his new look with beard when he took to the field at the Kennington Oval to officiate the first warm-up Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

Aleem Dar was always clean shaved as he officiated in 111 Tests, 183 ODIs and 41 T20Is.

Dar has won the Umpire of the Year Award thrice - 2009, 2010 and 2011. He has also won the Pride of Performance Award in 2011.

Speaking to State TV’s sports channel, Aleem Dar said Hashim Amla had asked him to grow his beard. The umpire added that he had also been considering to sport the beard as per Islamic ways.

After Hashim’s advice, he said I seriously thought about it and followed batting star’s suggestion.