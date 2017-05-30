North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile, US confirms

WASHINGTON: The United States confirmed Sunday that North Korea has test-launched another ballistic missile.

The US Pacific Command said the short-range missile, launched from near Wonsan Airfield, was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan.

It was not deemed a threat to North America. The command said it was working on a more detailed assessment of the missile launch.

"We continue to monitor North Korea´s actions closely," PACOM said in a statement.

"US Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan," it added.

News of the launch comes as US President Donald Trump seeks tougher sanctions against Pyongyang´s isolated nuclear-armed regime, which is on a quest to develop a missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

North Korea has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of rocket firings since the start of last year.