Pakistan can beat India in ICC trophy: Younis Khan

KARACHI: Former legendary cricketer Younis Khan believes that Pakistan can beat its arch rival India in the ICC Champions trophy encounter.

“Pakistan have beaten India in the previous edition of the tournament and still have the ability to beat them,” he said. “The conditions will be different for both Pakistan and India but the pitches are in good shape to support high totals.” Younis Khan told media.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Ramazan tournament, Younis who just reached the feat of 10,000 runs just prior to his retirement said that warmup matches don’t hold any such importance, but win over Bangladesh must be appreciated.

He also praised Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed for his leadership qualities, and hoped that Pakistan could reach to the semi final, if they improves their fielding.

“Sarfraz has the chance to take Pakistan cricket to the top by playing well in the tournament as he has a good team with him,” said Younus. “However, Pakistan will have to focus on their fielding in order to win the matches.”

Talking about Ramazan cricket, Younis said it is a good and healthy activity for the players. “It is good for the players but also difficult for the batsman to bat during fast,” he said.