Tue May 30, 2017
World

Web Desk
May 28, 2017

Complete shutdown being observed in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A complete shutdown due a strike and curfew restrictions is being observed in the Indian occupied Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of  and 11 other youth by Indian troops.

Resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had given a two-day strike call in the valley against the killings and use of brute force on civilians by troops.

All shops and other businesses are closed while traffic is off the road.

Curfew and other restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Gandarbal and other districts of the territory.

The authorities also ordered closure of schools and colleges in Srinagar and other parts of the territory on Monday in view of protests against the killing of Sabzar Ahmad Butt and 11 other youth.

Key Kashmiri leaders Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had been placed under house arrest while Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf AhmedShah, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Hilal Ahmed War were detained.

