Pak Army Chief wishes ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ to Pakistanis, Muslims across globe

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday wished people of Pakistan and Muslims across the globe “Ramzan Mubarak”, the army said on Twitter.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted the message of army chief on the eve of first Ramzan.

“COAS conveys 'Ramzan Mubarak' to people of Pakistan and Muslims across the globe. "May Allah continue His blessings upon us - Amen" COAS,” the ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night. The month of Ramzan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, The Muslims who keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan.