Trump extends warms wishes as Muslims prepare to observe Ramazan

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Trump extended best wishes at the start of the holy month of Ramazan as Muslims in America, Europe and the Middle East prepare to begin the month of fasting.

In his message, he reiterated that America will always stand with its partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it. He asked to make a resolve during the month of Ramazan to spare no efforts to ensure that future generations is free of the scourge of terrorism and be able to worship in peace.

“I extend my best wishes to Muslims everywhere for a blessed month as you observe the Ramazan traditions of charity, fasting, and prayer. May God bless you and your families,” President Trump said in a message issued by the White House.

“At its core, the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict,” he added.

President Trump said that as the Muslims in most parts of the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan, the world mourns the innocent victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt, acts of depravity that are directly contrary to the spirit of Ramazan.

He said that such attacks only strengthen the resolve to defeat the terrorists and their perverted ideology.

President Trump recalled his recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit which was attended by the heads of state and government of 50 Muslim countries and said that leaders gathered there to deliver an emphatic message of partnership for the sake of peace, security, and prosperity for our countries and for the world.

He assured that America will always stand with its partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it. “During this month of Ramazan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace,” he added.