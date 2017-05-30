Tue May 30, 2017
World

AFP
May 26, 2017

´Large part´ of Manchester attack network held: police

LONDON: A "large part" of the network behind Monday´s suicide bomb attack at a pop concert in Manchester has been arrested, the head of Britain´s counter-terrorism police said on Friday.

Police believe they have "got hold of a large part of the network," Mark Rowley said, adding that there had been "immense" progress in the investigation.

