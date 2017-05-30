´Large part´ of Manchester attack network held: police

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A "large part" of the network behind Monday´s suicide bomb attack at a pop concert in Manchester has been arrested, the head of Britain´s counter-terrorism police said on Friday.
Police believe they have "got hold of a large part of the network," Mark Rowley said, adding that there had been "immense" progress in the investigation.
Comments