Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Tillerson urges Rouhani to end ballistic missile tests

Tillerson urges Rouhani to end ballistic missile tests

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday urged Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to dismantle Tehran´s "network of terrorism" and end ballistic missile testing, in Washington´s first reaction to his re-election.

"What I would hope, is that Rouhani ... use that (new) term to begin a process of dismantling Iran´s network of terrorism, dismantling its financing of the terrorist network, dismantling the manning and the logistics and everything that they provide to these destabilising forces that exist in this region," Tillerson said in Riyadh.

"We also hope that he puts an end to their ballistic missile testing," Tillerson said at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, on the first day of a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump´s Saudi summit was ´show with no value´: Iranian President

Trump´s Saudi summit was ´show with no value´: Iranian President
Trump says Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons

Trump says Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons
China’s stance unchanged on India’s entry into NSG

China’s stance unchanged on India’s entry into NSG
Iran accuses U.S. of

Iran accuses U.S. of "Iranophobia"
Load More load more

More on this