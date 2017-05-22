Mon May 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

ICJ didn't order on consular access to Kulbhushan: Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaz Aziz said on Saturday that the ICJ had not issued any order on providing consular access to Indian agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“We approached the ICJ after consultation. The ICJ is used to grant stay in all the cases related to death sentencet,” Aziz said while addressing a press conference here.

He said Kulbhushan had confessed to his involvement in terror activities in Pakistan. He was awarded punishment as per law. Jadhav is a serving Indian naval officer and had been using fake passport. We faced problems in appointing the ad hoc judge as we had only five-day time. Pakistan was given only five days to prepare the case.

Speaking about Pakistani lawyer, Aziz said that Khawar Qureshi had represented Pakistan in the Hyderabad Funds case, whose verdict came in our favour. Quality matters, not time while giving arguments before a court, he said and added that everyone appreciated Qureshi for his argument. The decision to appoint Khawar Qureshi was endorsed by all.

 

