Golf club brings Trump brand to glitzy Dubai

DUBAI: The American president´s businessman sons opened the Trump International Golf Club Saturday as Dubai hosted the first foreign launch of a venue bearing Donald Trump´s name since he took office.

The Trump International Golf Club, developed in the glitzy Gulf city state by luxury real estate firm DAMAC Properties, was inaugurated by the billionaire´s sons Eric and Donald Jr.

The event marks the Trump Organization´s first public overseas launch since the president´s January 20 inauguration.

Fireworks crackled above the golf course late Saturday, as inside the club the Trump brothers posed for selfies with guests.

Trump´s sons then left, as they had arrived, in a fleet of four-wheel-drives and diplomatic vehicles under police escort.

The venue was carpeted in red for the opening, with a maquette of the sprawling green, spa and club facilities at the entrance.

"We have brought Beverly Hills right to your doorstep," said a promotional video.

Guests wearing traditional dress, including white gandouras and black abayas, mingled with others in suits and fur wraps.

While the deal predates Trump´s 2016 election, the golf club´s opening coincides with controversy over the policies and politics of the tycoon president, and potential conflicts of interest.

The correlation between wealth and politics is nothing new, and American presidents are not required by law to give up their investments or businesses.