HYDERABAD: Tennis ace Sania Mirza has been summoned by the Indian tax department over alleged non-payment or evasion of service tax.

According to the notice issued to Sania Mirza, the athlete has been summoned by the Principal commissioner of service tax office on February 16. Sania has to appear in person or a legal representative can go in her stead. The notice was issued to the star on February 6.

Said the notice: "Whereas an investigation against you about non-payment/evasion of Service Tax/contravention of provisions of Finance Act 1994 and Rules made there under is being inquired.

"I have reasons to believe you are in possession of facts or/and documents and things which are relevant to the inquiry."

"You are hereby summoned under Central Excise Act, 1944 made applicable to service Tax matters under Finance Act, 1994 to appear before the Office in person or by an authorised agent on February 16 to give evidence truthfully on such matters concerning the enquiry as you may be asked to produce the documents and things."

The noticed further stated that if Sania intentionally failed to appear as stated by the notice or willfully withheld documents or evidence from the tax department, then she would be punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

