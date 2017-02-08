LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu was made to wait outside 10 Downing Street, ahead of his pressing talks with British premier Theresa May, on Tuesday.

According to details, Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Tuesday to hold talks on a number of complex and important international issues such as a response to Iran and illegal Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian land.

However, before his formal meeting with Theresa May, the Israeli Prime Minister had to wait for an awkward 20 seconds as the door to the official residence of the British Prime Minister, the 10 Downing Street, was not opened. Netanyahu was clicked clasping his hands behind his back and rocking on the balls of his feet, as he waited for Theresa May to come out.



Awkward moment: When the door remained closed and Mr Netanyahu had to wait



Security outside White Hall ahead of Netanyahu's visit

10 Downing street cannot be opened from the outside but only from the inside. From behind the door, a policeman keeps watch over an array of CCTV cameras that show the whole street outside, for security purposes. Hence, Theresa May did come out and the two spoke to the media together.



Both Prime Ministers held discussions

While May avoided any strong words and urged for a two-state resolution to the Middle East crisis between Israel and Palestine, Netanyahu was comparatively blunt with his statements. He urged 'responsible nations' to follow Donald Trump's style of dealing with Iran.

"Iran seeks to annihilate Israel, it seeks to conquer the Middle East, it threatens Europe, it threatens the West, it threatens the world."

"And it offers provocation after provocation. That's why I welcome (US) President Trump's assistance of new sanctions against Iran, I think other nations should follow suit, certainly responsible nations. And I'd like to talk to you about how we can ensure that Iran's aggression does not go unanswered," said the Israeli Prime Minister.

May, while referring to UK as a 'close and strong friend of Israel' said, "Certainly we remain committed to a two-state solution as the best way of brokering stability and peace."

