AUSTIN, TEXAS: More than a thousand people gathered here in Austin, the capital of the US state Texas, o Tuesday to demonstrate solidarity with Muslims and to denounce rising Islamophobia.

The Texas Muslim Capitol day ever year provides an opportunity for Muslim communities around Texas to gather at the south steps of the Capitol to voice their views and opinions on legislative with lawmakers.

As thousands of protesters, both Muslims and non-Muslims, marched to the Capitol to denounce and protest against Donald Trump's executive order which bans refugees from entering the United States for 120 days while also immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days, local Americans formed a human chain around their Muslim citizens.

Local Americans said that they would not let Trump's actions spoil the hospitality for which America was renowned and the values that the nation upheld. The gathered protesters thanked Donald Trump for his atrocious actions which had forced the communities to come together and provided them with an opportunity to be united once again in the face of a challenge.

