ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the statement of Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday as it did not bear the signature of the Prime Minister's daughter.

As the Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed its hearing regarding the Panama Leaks and Prime Minister's disqualification case, Maryam Nawaz submitted her statement in court. The Prime Minister's daughter claimed that costly presents that her father had provided to her, he had gifted them out of his love for her as a father.

Maryam Nawaz stated that she was a married woman and in 1992, had tied the knot to a serving captain. Maryam said that she was the mother of three children, one son and two daughters. Maryam Nawaz stated that her father and husband were made a target of vengeance due to which she left for Saudi Arabia with her parents.

She further disclosed that in 2007 she returned to Pakistan to end her exile and adopted residence at Shamim Agri Farms. She disclosed that her paternal grandmother was the owner of Shamim Agri Farms. Maryam Nawaz stated that her husband had gotten elected as a Member of National Assembly n both 2008 and 2013 and as an employee of the government, he was receiving remuneration.

She claimed that her husband had been sacked illegally from office hence afterwards he had joined civil service. She claimed that her husband had been paying tax since 1986 and that she had never been dependent on her father since 1992.

Maryam further claimed that the gifts that her father had given her gifts with the consent and love of her brothers and mother.

Maryam's statement was rejected by the Supreme Court since it did not bear her signature.

