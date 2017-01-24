Print Story
Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 50000 points for first time in historyBy Web DeskJanuary 24, 2017Latest : Business
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend on second consecutive day, on Tuesday at the start of the business as 100 index crossed the level of 50 thousand points with 174 points increase in hundred index.
The market had closed at 49876 points yesterday which at the start of the business reached to the highest level of fifty thousand fifty (50,050) points on Tuesday morning.
This increasing trend of investment in stock exchange is being deemed as good omen for national economy by business.
Economic expert Muhammad Sohail while talking to local media expressed that the news regarding the historic uphill trend in country’s stock market was definitely amazing.