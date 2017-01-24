KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend on second consecutive day, on Tuesday at the start of the business as 100 index crossed the level of 50 thousand points with 174 points increase in hundred index.

The market had closed at 49876 points yesterday which at the start of the business reached to the highest level of fifty thousand fifty (50,050) points on Tuesday morning.

This increasing trend of investment in stock exchange is being deemed as good omen for national economy by business.

Economic expert Muhammad Sohail while talking to local media expressed that the news regarding the historic uphill trend in country’s stock market was definitely amazing.

0



0







Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 50000 points for first time in history was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181426-Pakistan-Stock-Exchange-crosses-50000-points-first-time-history/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 50000 points for first time in history" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181426-Pakistan-Stock-Exchange-crosses-50000-points-first-time-history.