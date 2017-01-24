WASHINGTON: Immediately after he was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump signed his first official documents as the most powerful man in the world. Twitter users from around the world had a good laugh on micro-blogging site Twitter at the new President's signature.

Donald J. Trump might hold the most powerful signature in the world at the moment but it goes without saying that it did get mocked for being a 'terrifying' one. People instantly drew comparisons of Trump's signature with that of a fluctuating seismograph reading from an earthquake.

Lets have a look at some of the tweets which made fun of the American President's signature:-

— Sanjiv Bhattacharya (@sanjivbee) October 23, 2016

— Sayed Jalal (@jsaeedsh) January 20, 2017

— Shivansh Malik (@shivansh12) January 21, 2017

— Hardly Serious (@SeriousHardly) November 8, 2016

— Jean Grae (@JeanGreasy) January 20, 2017

Just like his victory in the US Presidential Elections of 2016 over opponent Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump's signature has also not gone down well with the global audience!

