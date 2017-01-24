-
Trump gets trolled on Twitter for bizarre signatureBy Web DeskJanuary 24, 2017
WASHINGTON: Immediately after he was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump signed his first official documents as the most powerful man in the world. Twitter users from around the world had a good laugh on micro-blogging site Twitter at the new President's signature.
Donald J. Trump might hold the most powerful signature in the world at the moment but it goes without saying that it did get mocked for being a 'terrifying' one. People instantly drew comparisons of Trump's signature with that of a fluctuating seismograph reading from an earthquake.
Lets have a look at some of the tweets which made fun of the American President's signature:-
Just like his victory in the US Presidential Elections of 2016 over opponent Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump's signature has also not gone down well with the global audience!