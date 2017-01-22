NEW DELHI: At least 13 people were killed and around 100 injured after an express train derailed in eastern India, an official said Sunday.

Seven coaches and the engine of the Hirakhand passenger train derailed at 11 pm local time on Saturday (1730 GMT) in the Kunera area near the border between the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"Thirteen people are confirmed dead and scores are injured," J. P. Mishra, a spokesman for East Coast Railways told AFP.

