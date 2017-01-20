Print Story
Barack Obama leaves Oval Office for last time
By AFP
January 20, 2017
WASHINGTON: Outgoing US President Barack Obama on Friday left the Oval Office for the last time, as he prepares for the inauguration of his successor Donald Trump.
Obama walked into the Oval Office holding a letter, which he placed on the Resolute desk -- a 19th century desk used by many presidents.
It is customary for the outgoing president to leave a personal note for his successor. Obama was to have morning tea with Trump before they make their way to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.