The weather has turned chilly and citizens, wrapped up in warm clothing, are finding life difficult in Pakistan owing to the freezing temperature. If you thought life here in the winter season was difficult, you have no idea how difficult it is to live in the world's coldest town--Oymyakon.

Located in Russia's Siberian tundra, Oymyakon is the coldest town on earth. The temperature here drops down to an astounding -56°C in winters, making it almost impossible to live normally. People in these areas cannot wear eyeglasses and have to face the blinding white snow as the severe cold causes the eyeglasses to stick to their faces.

How the cold affects everything--from diet to technology

The harsh weather affects everything in the coldest town on earth--from food to technology. Since the ground is permanently frozen, no vegetables can be grown on it to feed the local population. Hence, people in these areas mainly satisfy their appetites by consuming fish and meat. The weather also takes a toll on vehicles and mobile phones. Car engines and cell phones freezing are common occurrences in the town. Cars have to be kept running outside all the time in order to thwart the weather's attempt to freeze the engine. When not running, cars have to be kept in heated garages.

Washroom are mostly situated OUTSIDE houses, in the form of outhouses. Again, due to the frozen ground, there is hardly any indoor plumbing. Hence, denizens take to washrooms situated outside their houses to relieve themselves.

A town where sunlight is a sight for sore eyes during winters...

Yes, there is hardly sunlight when Oymyakon experiences winter--three hours to be exact. However, the exact opposite is the case during summers. In summers, the town experiences 21 hours of sunlight.

People of Oymyakon spend as little time outdoors as possible owing to the harsh weather and the almost inhabitable climate.

So, are you still feeling bad about the cold weather in your city or town? Think again!

