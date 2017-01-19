RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday "effectively responded" ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement released on Facebook.

The ISPR director said" There have been five ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours in Jandrot, Nikyal, Barohm and Khanjar area, which have been effectively responded to by Pakistan Army troops".

"Indian ceasefire violations along LoC continue," said the ISPR statement.

Indian forces have killed many Pakistani civilians by resorting to unprovoked shelling along the LoC last year.

0



0







Indian forces violate ceasefire along LoC was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180341-Indian-forces-violate-ceasefire-along-LoC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Indian forces violate ceasefire along LoC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180341-Indian-forces-violate-ceasefire-along-LoC.