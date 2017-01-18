ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday said that there was no doubt that a criminal offense had been committed in the case of the torture of minor Tayyaba.

Proceedings for the Tayyaba torture case resumed today as a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar conducted the hearings. Tayyaba was present to attend the hearing of the case along with her parents Azam and Nusrat while the accused additional session judge, Justice Raja Khurram Ali's wife Maheen did not present herself before the court.

During the proceedings, the court remarked that there was no doubt that a criminal offense had been committed in the Tayyaba torture case.

"We are aware of the fact that the investigation of the case has been committed in hurry," remarked the Chief Justice.

The Human Rights lawyer stated that child protection law in the country was very weak. He said that parents of the children who employ their child in labour are fined Rs 50.

The Chief Justice ordered the court to sumbit a challan and stated that the court had provided a gap of 10 days for investigation pertaining to Tayyaba's case. Police responded that it would take a couple of more days to complete the investigation. Police claimed that a 2-3 days would be taken to submit the DNA report.

The court postponed proceedings of the case till January 25.

