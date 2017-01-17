ISLAMABAD: The board of Privatization Commission on Tuesday approved leasing out Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Geo News reported.

Muhammad Zubair, chairman Privatization Commission presided over the meeting of the board here Tuesday.

Speaking to Geo TV, Zubair said, “the final decision of leasing out PSM will be taken by Cabinet Committee on Privatization.”

The meeting of the cabinet committee will be held next Monday, where the summary on leasing out PSM will be shared.

Also, the privatization committee approved to sell out 5 percent shares of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) through the local stock market.

