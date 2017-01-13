COLOMBO: Pakistan's largest ever trade exhibition opened at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) on Friday.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka organized 2nd edition of Pakistan Single Country Exhibition that is jointly opened.

According to the Pakistan High Commission, High Commissioner Maj. Gen. (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain along with Chief Guest Minister for Sports Dayasiri Jayasekera, Minister for Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake, Minister for Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilaka, Minister for Law & Order and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake inaugurated the Pakistan Single Country Exhibition 2017.

Expo is featuring leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of Engineering Products, Auto Parts, Agro Products, Textile & Clothing, Designer Wear, Handicraft & Traditional Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery Furniture, Carpets Marble and Services.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony the High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj.Gen. (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain informed the audience that the exhibition was launched last year with a view to make it an annual event that should work as a catalyst for synergizing deeper economic relations between the two countries.

