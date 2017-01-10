KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) to take necessary measures to bring in the services of insurances in sales tax net.

This he said while presiding over a meeting with Chairman SRB Khalid Mahmood here at the CM House on Tuesday. Secretary Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi was also present.

Murad Ali Shah discussed various issues relating to Sindh Revenue Board and Sindh Sales Tax on Services, including the issues of sales tax on the services of life insurance, health insurance, restaurants, etc.

Appreciating the performance of Sindh Revenue Board, the chief minister emphasized the need of making relentless efforts to achieve the assigned target of Rs 78 billion for the current financial year. On this, Chairman SRB Khalid Mahmood said that the SRB has surpassed its six months target by 21 percent.

0



0







Sindh Revenue to bring insurances services to tax net was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178135-Sindh-Revenue-to-bring-insurances-services-to-tax-net/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sindh Revenue to bring insurances services to tax net" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178135-Sindh-Revenue-to-bring-insurances-services-to-tax-net.