An Indian soldier on Tuesday laid bare grim condition of the country's armed forces, accusing seniors officials of massive corruption that has forced the soldiers to starve.

The paramilitary soldier, who identified himself as Tej Bahadur Yadav of Border Security Force (BSF), posted a couple of videos on Facebook showing the appalling circumstances in which Jawans are discharging their duties without being provided proper meals.

He shared a video captioned "The videos will pain the heart of every Indian and this indeed should stop right away. Jawans are the pride of the nation and food is one of the basic rights they deserve," with the hashtag SaveBSF. The soldiers shows Daal and Roti being provided to soldiers and complains tasteless dish contains no onion, garlic or spices. Yadav says they are eating the same dish for 10 consecutive days.

"In the breakfast, the jawans are served burnt paranthas with a cup of tea. It is not because of the cook but the corruption at top-level because of which officials are unable to buy groceries to feed the soldiers proper food," he captioned the second video, questing how the soldiers were supposed to discharge their duties after having substandard meals.

Yadav asks the people to share his message on social media so that the Indian government would take notice of the situation. Reacting to the videos that went viral on the internet, the BSF said in a tweet, "BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps(troops). Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already rchd (reached) the location."

BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps.Individual aberrations,if any,are enquired into.A senior officer has already rchd the location https://t.co/3fH7qZdV5P — BSF (@BSF_India) January 9, 2017

"I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action," said Indian home minister on Twitter.

I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2017

Indian has long sought to intimidate its neighbors by amassing large number of weapons and maintaining huge military. Defence analysts doubt capability of country's armed forces to cope with future challenges in the battle field and

They have also questioned India's claim that its armed fores carried out cross border raids in Pakistan. India uses the BSF, whose jawans are being forced to starve, to carry out deadly crackdowns across Occupied Kashmir. The force is also involved in the killing of hundreds of civilian Pakistanis along the Line of Control.

0



0







Soldier’s videos lay bare corruption in Indian forces was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/177896-Soldiers-videos-lay-bare-corruption-in-Indian-forces/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soldier’s videos lay bare corruption in Indian forces" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/177896-Soldiers-videos-lay-bare-corruption-in-Indian-forces.