MUMBAI: The chemistry could not be any more intense between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira in the music video for the song Zaalima from Raees, which was released on Thursday.

Mahira looks beautiful and ethereal besides Shah Rukh in the music video for Zaalima. The song is a light one and the melody is totally in harmony with the lyrics. Donning black attire for the first half of the video and romancing in the desert, the two make for a lovely sight.

The soothing melody has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur. Shah Rukh makes us understand why he has been labeled time and again as the 'King of Romance' through his brilliant acting and picturisation over the song.

The various locations that have been highlighted in the video of the song go hand in hand with the lyrics as well as the melody of Zaalima.

Shah Rukh and Mahira both took to their Twitter accounts to share the song with their followers.

Raees releases on January 25 with Shah Rukh Khan playing in and as Raees, a dangerous bootlegger who faces opposition from a tough cop (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

