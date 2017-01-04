ISLAMABAD: Ruling party lawmaker Talal Chaudhry Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) presented unverified documents before the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

"The unverified documentary evidence has no value," he said talking to a private news channel.

Talal Chaudhry said the PTI repeated the same old allegations against the prime minister and his family during the hearing in the apex court.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) had full confidence in the Supreme Court and would accept its verdict in Panama Papers case.

Earlier in the day, the five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, on Wednesday decided to hold Panama Leaks case hearings on daily basis.

Justice Khosa inquired about the political offices Nawaz Sharif held during all these years and the growth in his businesses. We have to see whether the official authority has been misused, he remarked.

He asked PM’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan to apprise the bench about when and for how long Nawaz Sharif was minister, chief minister and prime minister and when did he leave the country.

