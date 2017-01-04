ISLAMABAD: Prominent classical vocalist Ustad Fateh Ali Khan passed away here on Wednesday. He was 81.

Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan was suffering from lung disease.

The body of Ustad Fateh will be shifted to Lahore, where he will be laid to rest.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was the younger of the singing duo Amanat Ali and Hamid Ali Khan, who enjoyed immense prestige and success in Pakistan as well as India, until the demise of Amanat Ali Khan.

Amanat Ali – Fateh Ali became celebrities while still in their teens in British India, and achieved their highest official recognition, when the President of Pakistan conferred on them the Pride of Performance Medal in 1969.

He was uncle of Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

The "Bade" (elder) prefix got attached to Fateh Ali's name, after younger Pakistani musicians with similar names, started making waves with an entirely different genre of music.

0



0







Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan passes away was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176730-Prominent-classical-vocalist-Ustad-Fateh-Ali-Khan-passes-away/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan passes away" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176730-Prominent-classical-vocalist-Ustad-Fateh-Ali-Khan-passes-away.