NEW DELHI: Muslim Indian cricketer Mohommed Shami shut down trolls on social media for prying their noses in his business, after Facebook users in India heaped scorn on him for being a Muslim and tolerating his wife's 'bold' dressing.

On December 23, Indian fast bowler Mohommed Shami posted a picture of himself along with his wife Hasin Jahan, on Facebook. The two can be seen sitting together as Hasin Jahan wears a maroon gown. Unknown to the couple, the picture seemed to anger a section of the Indian population on the social media platform, who made vile comments on Facebook about the fast bowler not 'keeping' his wife adequately dressed.

Twitter trolls also took swipe at Shami for being a Muslim and allowing his wife to be dressed the way she was. The Indian fast bowler retorted on Monday with an indirect tweet which was apparently aimed at the moral police hell-bent on enforcing their values on Shami.

In his tweets, the Indian fast bowler clearly told critics to live and let live. He showed support for his wife and stated that it was better for people to live their lives rather than pry their noses into other people's business.

These were some of the comments that came from angry Facebook users after Shami uploaded the picture.

