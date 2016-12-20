DUBAI: Ex-Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf recently acknowledged former COAS Gen (r) Raheel Sharif's 'help' in releasing pressure off of the courts, enabling him to leave Pakistan.

In an interview to a private news channel, Musharraf thanked General (retd) Raheel Sharif for his help. Musharraf said he had also served as the Army chief and as General (retd) Raheel’s boss. “This is why he helped me,” Musharraf said.

According to Musharraf political cases were lodged against him and his name was placed in the exit control list (ECL).

When asked as to how did the former Chief of Army Staff helped out Musharraf, he said "The courts work under pressure and give verdicts accordingly. The former Army Chief helped reduce that pressure."

Former President Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf left the country in March this year for Dubai where he has already restarted his political activities.

Musharraf, 70, is facing a number of high profile cases, including murder and high treason. He was indicted for treason last year over his imposition of emergency rule in 2007.

