Samsung to use TSMC's 3nm process for Nvidia's next-gen AI memory chips

Samsung Electronics is set to use TSMC's 3-nanometre manufacturing process to produce the base dies for Nvidia's next-generation custom high-bandwidth memory chips.

Acording to a report by the Seoul Economic Daily, the latest agreement marks a major strategic departure for Samsung, which has historically relied on an in-house "turnkey" model to manufacture both core and base memory dies entirely on its own production lines.

The collaboration stems from Nvidia's strict technical requirements for its upcoming custom NVHBM lineup. Unveiled to standardize implementation across memory suppliers, NVHBM integrates a custom memory controller directly into the base die.

To ensure consistency and lower verification hurdles, Nvidia requested that all of its primary memory partners—including Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology—leverage TSMC's 3nm process for these base dies alongside sixth-generation DRAM technology for the core dies.

Following an internal review, Samsung accepted Nvidia's conditions to secure its spot in the supply chain, though it will maintain its independent in-house foundry model for standard HBM products and other client orders.

Additionally, Samsung is keeping its own advanced foundry processes under internal evaluation as a contingency plan in case future NVHBM market demand outstrips TSMC's available production capacity.