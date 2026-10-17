AI could boost US GDP to $44 trillion by 2030, Anthropic model forecasts
Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark admitted that expanding the US economy from $30 trillion to $44 trillion sounds very outlandish
Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark on Saturday highlighted how AI growing capabilities can bring a significant change across all the industries.
Speaking at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Bangkok, Clark cited internal Anthropic economic models forecasting that AI could nearly double US economic output to $44 trillion by 2030.
Clark admitted that expanding the US economy from $30 trillion to $44 trillion sounds “very outlandish”, but noted that AI is driving unprecedented breakthroughs in scientific research.
"I know, but it's implicated by the technology continuing to get better. And if GDP were to grow this much, then economic doctrine suggests that new industries and inventions would need to have been created to power such a major economic expansion."
He urged global leaders to collaborate on establishing strong, unprecedented regulatory guardrails.
Last week, TikTok CEO also emphasized the role of AI in revolutionising science in the coming years.
Speaking at the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference in Singapore on Monday, Shou Zi Chew said, “In the next two to three years, we’re going to have a real scientific breakthrough: physics, biotech, chemistry, material science, because of AI. It’s very, very, very possible.”
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