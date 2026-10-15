Bollywood star Imran Khan responds to order to leave India after protest

Imran Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, is set to take the Indian government's order to court, challenging the notice that required him to leave the country by Oct. 28 and raising questions about whether a foreign national with Overseas Citizen status can take part in political demonstrations.



According to Variety, Khan, who is a U.S. citizen, received the notice at his home in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office issued the order after Khan, a nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, participated in a protest calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The petition challenging the order is expected to reach the Bombay High Court on Friday.

Khan's legal team argues that Indian law and regulations governing cardholders do not clearly bar OCI individuals from attending protests.

The issue comes amid demonstrations over accusations that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision allegedly involved voter-list manipulation.

Khan, before his detention, told the press, “I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city."

He stressed that without specific demands, he was attending the protest as a Mumbai resident.

Khan, meanwhile, is said to return to acting in the forthcoming film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.