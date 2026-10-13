Anthropic to reveal new revenue figures as AI financial race heats up

In a recent update, Anthropic reportedly plans to reveal its third-quarter financials for the first time at a meeting with potential investors on Wednesday as the artificial intelligence powerhouse is set to stage the largest initial public offering in history.

The recent meetings come as revenue numbers from the AI giants have shown to exert an outsized influence on broader markets.

At present, it remains uncertain if Anthropic will report aggregate partner revenue but the numbers this week will provide investors more corporate finance context as they look to value the company ahead of an IPO.

Further it will help Anthropic senior executives and bankers assess investor sentiment and evaluate the market response to the updated financials. Anthropic filed confidentiality with the Securities and Exchange Commission this year but has not made its S-1 financials public. According to Reuters, the company will list in November with major plans but could not confirm a listing date.

Anthropic will also be going public amid rising interest rates that are rattling sections of the AI sector. In addition, market conditions are one of the massive factors in Anthropic’s upcoming IPO and bankers are keenly monitoring market demand for growth and AI equities.