Amazon announces 1,000 corporate job cuts, primarily targeting retail division

Following a wave of recent job cuts worldwide, Amazon has eliminated fewer than 1,000 corporate roles, with the majority of the reductions concentrated within its core Stores retail division.

The layoffs to its retail unit coincide with one of Amazon's biggest shopping days, which it calls Prime Big Deal Days.

The promotion started on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday, offering varying discounts.

The targeted cuts impacted various units across the global e-commerce infrastructure—including customer service, marketplace support, and selling partner services spanning the US, UK, and India.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the move, noting that the adjustments are designed to realign the company's operational structure with its key business priorities.

Founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos recently attributed ongoing corporate workforce adjustments to rapid pandemic-era expansion, stating that the company significantly overhired to manage unprecedented spikes in online consumer demand.

The cuts are the latest in a series of small reductions since a larger round of 30,000 job cuts that began last year and continued into January.

Some affected employees reached out to Reuters and shared posts from internal Slack channels about the news.