Trump holds millions in Meta stock: What to know

In a major update, Meta Platforms shares rose more than 1% after President Donald Trump’s recent financial reporting revealed he had purchased as much as $25 million in stock before a market correction.

According to a newly released 18-page financial statement, Trump revealed more than 500 securities transactions in August including the Meta purchase and a substantial investment in SpaceX debt. The CNBC analysis showed that the 517 purchases and sales had an aggregated reported value of between $74.3 million and $273.3 million.

As federal rules emphasize reporting assets within structured categories, purchases totaled at least $44.2 million and sales at least $30.1 million.

The 18-page filing primarily shows Trump’s portfolio maintained a high velocity of capital deployment even as trading slowed compared to June and July when he revealed more than 1,000 transactions in each of the months. The largest transaction occurred on August 21 with the purchase of between $2 million and $25 million in Meta shares amid a broader portfolio restructuring that day.

Trump signed a National Security Presidential memorandum calling for the US to support more than 1,000 launches and yearly returns by 2030.

SpaceX is a central Pentagon contractor and NASA launch provider putting it in a strategic position to capitalize on policies aimed at expanding the US commercial launch market.

The new filing does not reveal the size of Trump’s investments because federal disclosures report transactions in value ranges. Crucially, Trump’s account also continued in purchasing municipal debt, a pattern that has emerged repeatedly in his disclosures.

The August filing includes holdings linked to state and local government, schools, hospitals and other public entities.