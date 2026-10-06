France tests nuclear missile upgrade for first time as Russia tensions rise

France for the first time has conducted the test launch of its latest-generation M51.3 submarine-launched ballistic missile aimed at enhancing its nuclear deterrent in the midst of heightened tensions with Russia.

The missile was launched off the coast of Brittany without a nuclear warhead or payload from the nuclear submarine Le Vigilant following a major maintenance overhaul.

The launch was conducted ​without a payload and in strict compliance with international obligations.

Speaking about the missile specifications, the exact range of it is classified, public estimates for the M51 family start at around 9,000 km (5,600 miles), with French officials noting that the new M51.3 version features an extended range.

Although official statements did not explicitly mention Russia, the test coincided with heightened regional tensions, including warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the exclave of Kaliningrad.

"Today we are stronger. The message has been sent loud and clear for wherever it must be received,” President ‌Emmanuel Macron ⁠said in a video on X showing him watching the launch.

France maintains the world's fourth-largest nuclear arsenal, approximately 290 weapons, supported by four ballistic missile submarines and air-launched capabilities.

NATO also explained its position, saying none of its exercises or activity pose a threat to the territory of the Russian Federation. But this launch comes as the European countries have been warned of escalating hybrid Russian threats in the coming months.

But Moscow denied the possibility of such attacks while affirming that it had no plans to attack any country and wanted to coexist peacefully.