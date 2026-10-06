Paramount and Warner Bros. officially merge in $110bn deal
David Ellison said he would keep both studios' history intact
Despite several hiccups, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery officially merged, marking a massive feat in the American corporate sector; with the $110 billion deal, Paramount Skydance becomes one of the world's biggest entertainment companies.
In the industry-shaking deal, Paramount Pictures, CBS, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Comedy Central, Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, DC Studios, Discovery, and Food Network are coming under one roof: Skydance Corporation.
David Ellison, Skydance's founder, has emerged at the top, positioned to reshape Hollywood and, by extension, the media landscape.
The route to the takeover, though, was riddled with complications, including legal ones.
Critics fear the merger could concentrate the power in a few hands. To block this, California stitched up a coalition of states to challenge the deal in court.
However, both parties agreed to a settlement last September.
Still, concerns remain, given Ellison's warming ties with the Trump administration, which makes the president's political critics in the entertainment industry uncomfortable.
To assuage those fears, the executive shared a statement on social media, repeating his assurance that he will honour both Paramount and Warner Bros separate legacies intact.
"We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one," he said.
"Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros - and all our extraordinary brands - to remain in the spotlight," Ellison added.
Notably, Paramount first expressed intent to take over Warner Bros. Discovery in September 2025.
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