Arrest warrant issued for Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott

Eminem’s former wife Kim Scott has an active arrest warrant after missing a scheduled court hearing in Michigan.

Scott, 51, was due to appear in Macomb County District Court on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing related to a driving under the influence (DUI) case.

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Scott did not appear in court, so a judge issued a warrant for her arrest. Her $10,000 bond was also cancelled.

As of Wednesday, authorities confirmed that Scott had not yet been taken into custody.

The court hearing was related to an incident on May 14, when Scott was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said she crashed her vehicle into another car in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, before she was arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail the next morning.

The latest case comes only weeks after Scott appeared in court over a separate crash that happened on February 16.

She pleaded no contest to charges connected to that incident, in which she allegedly drove her white Range Rover into a parked pickup truck.

Authorities said the impact pushed the truck around 50 feet from where it had been parked.

Scott was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failing to stop or identify herself after causing property damage.

Scott and Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, have had a long and complicated relationship. They first met as teenagers and married in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. The pair remarried in 2006 but separated again later that year.

They share one daughter, Hailie Jade. Eminem also adopted Scott’s child Stevie and her niece Alaina, raising all three as family.